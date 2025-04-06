High-Seas Heroism: Indian Navy's Daring Rescue Mission

In a commendable display of maritime cooperation, an Indian Navy warship, operating in the Central Arabian Sea, provided essential medical assistance to an injured Pakistani crew member on a fishing vessel off the Oman coast. The Navy's vigilant response was crucial in a medical emergency requiring urgent care.

The stealth frigate INS Trikand responded swiftly on Friday after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian dhow Al Omeedi. The vessel was 350 nautical miles from the Oman coast, where a crew member suffered critical hand injuries while working on the engine, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

Aboard the vessel FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, the ship's medical team, aided by the elite MARCOS commandos, performed a three-hour surgical procedure, managing to stabilize the patient and prevent further complications. Their timely intervention was crucial in saving the sailor from potential permanent damage, underscoring the Navy's commitment to humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)