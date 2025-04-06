High-Seas Heroism: Indian Navy's Daring Rescue Mission
An Indian Navy warship, INS Trikand, rendered crucial medical aid to a Pakistani crew member aboard a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea. The intervention, involving a medical team and MARCOS, included three hours of surgery to prevent permanent injury. The effort was acknowledged with gratitude by the crew.
In a commendable display of maritime cooperation, an Indian Navy warship, operating in the Central Arabian Sea, provided essential medical assistance to an injured Pakistani crew member on a fishing vessel off the Oman coast. The Navy's vigilant response was crucial in a medical emergency requiring urgent care.
The stealth frigate INS Trikand responded swiftly on Friday after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian dhow Al Omeedi. The vessel was 350 nautical miles from the Oman coast, where a crew member suffered critical hand injuries while working on the engine, necessitating immediate medical intervention.
Aboard the vessel FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, the ship's medical team, aided by the elite MARCOS commandos, performed a three-hour surgical procedure, managing to stabilize the patient and prevent further complications. Their timely intervention was crucial in saving the sailor from potential permanent damage, underscoring the Navy's commitment to humanitarian aid.
