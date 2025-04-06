Security Forces Uncover Major Cache of War Stores in Kupwara
Kupwara Police and Indian Army's 47RR have successfully recovered war-like stores in the Kandi Forest. The discovery includes weapons, grenades, and foreign-origin items. An FIR has been lodged as part of the ongoing investigation, showcasing the commitment to maintaining peace and neutralizing potential threats in the region.
Security forces in Kupwara have made significant strides in regional safety by uncovering a major cache of war-like stores during a joint Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi Forest belt. The Kupwara Police, along with the 47RR of the Indian Army, managed to seize a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 rounds of ammunition, a Chinese-made binocular, solar mobile chargers, clothing including a foreign-origin sleeping bag, and a significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines.
The operation demonstrates the continued diligence and coordination between local authorities and national defense units to address potential security threats. According to an official release, these actions form part of a broader initiative to ensure peace and stability in the region. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the relevant sections of the law, signaling the commencement of further investigations.
This discovery underscores the resolve of security forces to preemptively neutralize threats and maintain safety for residents of the area. The recovered items, suspected to be linked to militant activity, highlight ongoing challenges in the region which security forces remain committed to overcoming.
