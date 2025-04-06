Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Major Cache of War Stores in Kupwara

Kupwara Police and Indian Army's 47RR have successfully recovered war-like stores in the Kandi Forest. The discovery includes weapons, grenades, and foreign-origin items. An FIR has been lodged as part of the ongoing investigation, showcasing the commitment to maintaining peace and neutralizing potential threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:56 IST
Security Forces Uncover Major Cache of War Stores in Kupwara
Cache of war-like stores found during SADO (Photo/X/@KupwaraCops). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Kupwara have made significant strides in regional safety by uncovering a major cache of war-like stores during a joint Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi Forest belt. The Kupwara Police, along with the 47RR of the Indian Army, managed to seize a machine gun, seven hand grenades, 90 rounds of ammunition, a Chinese-made binocular, solar mobile chargers, clothing including a foreign-origin sleeping bag, and a significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines.

The operation demonstrates the continued diligence and coordination between local authorities and national defense units to address potential security threats. According to an official release, these actions form part of a broader initiative to ensure peace and stability in the region. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the relevant sections of the law, signaling the commencement of further investigations.

This discovery underscores the resolve of security forces to preemptively neutralize threats and maintain safety for residents of the area. The recovered items, suspected to be linked to militant activity, highlight ongoing challenges in the region which security forces remain committed to overcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025