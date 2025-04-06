Left Menu

Metrostay: Revolutionizing Transit Lodging in the Heart of Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has introduced 'The Metrostay', a pod-style hotel at New Delhi Metro Station, offering affordable lodging for travelers. Featuring dormitory beds, digital lockers, and recreational spaces, the facility caters to passengers, especially those using nearby transit lines, with options like a co-working space and gender-specific dormitories.

Glimpses of the pod style hotel . Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled 'The Metrostay', a pod-style hotel strategically located within the New Delhi Metro Station. This innovative lodging solution aims to provide commuters and travelers with an affordable and convenient place to rest, starting at an astonishingly low price of Rs 400. Particularly catering to those using the nearby Airport Express Line and New Delhi Railway Station, the facility is designed for transit passengers seeking comfort and economy.

'The Metrostay' features cozy and clean dormitory-style rooms equipped with bunk beds. Each guest is assigned a digital locker to safely store their personal belongings. Additionally, the facility offers a dedicated co-working space tailored for professionals constantly on the move. Leisure options include a gaming area with indoor recreational activities like carrom and a mini-theater for movie screenings and live events. Ensuring safety and comfort for all guests, especially female travelers, separate dormitories and washrooms are provided for women.

Store manager Altamash shared insights into the facility's operation: "Launched in January, 'Metrostay' offers around 150 dormitory beds available via both Goibibo reservations and walk-ins. Our amenities include a theater, lounge, game zone, and gender-specific dormitories. Private rooms are in development and will be introduced soon." The accommodation concept has been warmly received by visitors. Sachin, a frequent Delhi visitor, praised the facility for its advanced features like self-check-in and its ample open spaces. Meanwhile, another guest, Adarsh Kumar, highlighted the convenience and cleanliness the hotel offers, citing it as a significant improvement over previous accommodations.

The strategic location and modern amenities of 'Metrostay' offer a budget-friendly alternative for travelers and professionals. This DMRC initiative not only enhances passenger experiences but also signifies a trend towards integrating multi-purpose services within urban transit infrastructure. By launching 'The Metrostay', DMRC raises the bar for metro systems across India, showcasing how transportation hubs can morph into multi-functional spaces meeting the evolving needs of urban commuters.

