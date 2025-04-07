Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Uncertainties
Amid escalating trade tensions due to the Trump administration's tariff announcement, U.S. stock futures opened significantly lower, extending recent losses that have dramatically affected equity values. While some anticipate potential gains, uncertainty over market recovery remains prevalent as economic advisors attempt to downplay recession fears.
As the fallout from the Trump administration's tariff announcement continues to ripple through the markets, U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower late Sunday. The selloff, which has shaken investor confidence, erased trillions in equity value and signaled another week of instability.
Key indices such as the S&P 500, Dow E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 all reported significant pre-market losses. The recent losses mark the largest two-day drop since March 2020, plunging the S&P 500 deeper into correction territory.
Despite reassurances from top economic advisers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, skepticism persists about the market's ability to stage a sustainable comeback. Analysts like Mark Malek and Steve Sosnick remain cautious, predicting sporadic rallies rather than a swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Surge: Tech and Tariff Relief Boost S&P 500
Market Surge: S&P 500 Climbs with Nvidia and Tesla Leading the Charge
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 Amid Tariff Speculation and Market Volatility
UBS Adjusts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tariff Concerns
Dow drops 1,680 in its biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake markets and S&P 500 sinks 4.8 per cent, reports AP.