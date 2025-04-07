Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Uncertainties

As the fallout from the Trump administration's tariff announcement continues to ripple through the markets, U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower late Sunday. The selloff, which has shaken investor confidence, erased trillions in equity value and signaled another week of instability.

Key indices such as the S&P 500, Dow E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 all reported significant pre-market losses. The recent losses mark the largest two-day drop since March 2020, plunging the S&P 500 deeper into correction territory.

Despite reassurances from top economic advisers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, skepticism persists about the market's ability to stage a sustainable comeback. Analysts like Mark Malek and Steve Sosnick remain cautious, predicting sporadic rallies rather than a swift recovery.

