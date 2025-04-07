Left Menu

Global Financial Turmoil: Asian Markets Reeling from US Tariff Shocks

Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunged by nearly 8% as Asian markets suffered significant losses following the recent tariff hikes announced by US President Donald Trump. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 6%, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 4.4%. US futures indicated further declines.

Updated: 07-04-2025 06:18 IST
Japan's share benchmark experienced a dramatic decline on Monday, following a significant downturn on Wall Street triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes. The Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index plummeted nearly 8% shortly after the market opened.

The ripple effect of the tariff shocks was evident as Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a drop of more than 6%, indicating widespread concern in the region.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index declined by 4.4%, and US futures pointed towards potential further losses, underscoring the global impact of the tariff decision.

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

