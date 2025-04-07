Global Financial Turmoil: Asian Markets Reeling from US Tariff Shocks

Japan's share benchmark experienced a dramatic decline on Monday, following a significant downturn on Wall Street triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes. The Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index plummeted nearly 8% shortly after the market opened.

The ripple effect of the tariff shocks was evident as Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a drop of more than 6%, indicating widespread concern in the region.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index declined by 4.4%, and US futures pointed towards potential further losses, underscoring the global impact of the tariff decision.

