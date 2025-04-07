Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Uddhav Thackeray: A Shift from Balasaheb's Ideals?

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing critique of Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of forsaking the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray in favor of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's views. This was in response to Thackeray's recent remarks about the BJP targeting lands of various religious communities.

While addressing ANI, Poonawalla questioned the shift in Uddhav Thackeray's stance, pointing out that Balasaheb once championed the abolition of the Waqf Board — a stance now opposed by his descendant, Uddhav. Poonawalla framed Uddhav's ideological shift as a result of his 'political conversion' to align with Gandhi.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Bihar, Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for concentrating on Bihar's employment campaign while neglecting other issues in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Telangana. Poonawalla highlighted the need to address women's safety and deforestation issues in these states and questioned Gandhi's alignment with RJD, given Bihar's troubled past under Lalu Yadav's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)