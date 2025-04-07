Tension Ignites in Jammu & Kashmir Over Waqf Amendment Act Debate

In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, tensions ran high as the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, sparked heated protests and discussions. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajad Lone urged for an open debate, questioning the absence of any legal impediment as the matter hasn't reached the Supreme Court for adjudication.

Sajad Lone took to social media platform X to criticize Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of not adequately standing up for the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir. Lone's comments, accompanied by photos of Abdullah with Kiren Rijiju, highlighted the perceived failure to protest the bill.

Meanwhile, the assembly witnessed chaos after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed the opposition's adjournment motions aimed at discussing the bill. Despite the assembly speaker's insistence that the bill remains sub judice, dissenting MLAs called for transparency, with slogans resonating in the halls against the proposed legislation, backed by figures from the PDP.

