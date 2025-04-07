Left Menu

Navigating the Future: Global Push for Maritime Carbon Tax

Nations are negotiating a global maritime carbon tax to reduce shipping emissions, aiming for net-zero by 2050. The International Maritime Organisation proposes pricing emissions and setting standards for green fuels. Key players, including shipping industry leaders, support a levy, while some countries advocate a credit trading model.

Updated: 07-04-2025 13:46 IST
Nations are converging in a pivotal negotiation to establish a global carbon tax on commercial shipping emissions, marking what could be the first worldwide initiative of its kind. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) aims to cut emissions from international shipping to net-zero by 2050 through new regulations and clean fuel standards, to be discussed at the Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London.

The proposed measures are vital steps for the maritime industry, with a high price on shipping's greenhouse gas emissions seen as essential for equitable decarbonization, according to climate diplomats like Emma Fenton. The talks are focused on reducing the sector's reliance on fossil fuel while promoting greener alternatives such as hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia.

While over 60 nations, led by Pacific island states, support a flat levy, there is disagreement, with countries like China and Brazil favoring a credit trading model. A consensus on the regulations by October could signal the maritime industry's commitment to a sustainable future, as advocated by the International Chamber of Shipping and other environmental groups.

