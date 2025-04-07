Market Turmoil: Stocks Fall Amid Trade Tensions and Recession Fears
Major stock indexes faced significant losses as U.S. tariff plans fueled recession fears, prompting predictions of interest rate cuts. The stock market turmoil affected global economies, with sharp drops in markets across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Despite hopes of reconsideration by U.S. policymakers, investors remain cautious.
Major stock indexes took a sharp dive on Monday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance on tariff policies, signaling economic uncertainty.
Futures markets quickly priced in significant cuts in U.S. interest rates, indicating deepening recession fears, as global financial markets responded with a notable sell-off.
Investors face the looming risk of recession, with experts warning that prolonged U.S. trade policies could significantly impact global economic stability. Commodity prices and currencies also showed instability amid market anxiety.
