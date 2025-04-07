Market Turmoil: Stocks Fall Amid Trade Tensions and Recession Fears

Major stock indexes took a sharp dive on Monday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance on tariff policies, signaling economic uncertainty.

Futures markets quickly priced in significant cuts in U.S. interest rates, indicating deepening recession fears, as global financial markets responded with a notable sell-off.

Investors face the looming risk of recession, with experts warning that prolonged U.S. trade policies could significantly impact global economic stability. Commodity prices and currencies also showed instability amid market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)