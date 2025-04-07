Left Menu

Wall Street Whiplash: Markets Reel from Trade War Turmoil

Stocks on Wall Street experienced dramatic fluctuations as the market responds to fears over President Donald Trump's trade war impact on the global economy. The Dow Jones fluctuated by over 2,500 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also suffered losses amid concerns about potential economic destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:09 IST
The stock market is experiencing a whirlwind of activity as investors grapple with the potential repercussions of President Donald Trump's escalating trade war. Wall Street witnessed significant volatility, leaving many questioning the potential impact on the global economy.

Tuesday's trading session was marked by sharp market swings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a morning loss of 1,700 points, surged more than 800 points, only to register a 414-point loss later. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw dramatic fluctuations, ending down 1.3% within the first trading hour.

The Nasdaq composite also faced downturns, falling 0.8% as global economic concerns intensified. These market gyrations followed steep declines worldwide, indicating rising anxiety over the trade war's ability to derail global growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

