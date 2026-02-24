Left Menu

Anthropic Unveils New AI Tools Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street's main indexes showed minimal changes as investors evaluated Anthropic's new AI tools. These tools, including plug-ins for investment banking and design, were launched shortly after other releases led to a selloff in traditional software shares. Minor fluctuations were observed in the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq indices.

Wall Street's primary indexes remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, with investors focusing on Anthropic's announcement of new AI tools that promise to revolutionize sectors such as investment banking, private equity, engineering, and design.

Anthropic introduced ten innovative tools for business customers seeking to integrate this technology into crucial aspects of their operations, a move that follows recent releases triggering a significant sell-off in shares of traditional software companies.

At 09:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.01% to 48,789.46, the S&P 500 decreased by 0.06% to 6,832.89, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly increased by 0.02% to 22,635.01.

