Anthropic Unveils New AI Tools Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street's primary indexes remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, with investors focusing on Anthropic's announcement of new AI tools that promise to revolutionize sectors such as investment banking, private equity, engineering, and design.

Anthropic introduced ten innovative tools for business customers seeking to integrate this technology into crucial aspects of their operations, a move that follows recent releases triggering a significant sell-off in shares of traditional software companies.

At 09:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.01% to 48,789.46, the S&P 500 decreased by 0.06% to 6,832.89, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly increased by 0.02% to 22,635.01.