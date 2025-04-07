D Raja Criticizes PM Modi's Language Remarks Amidst Tamil Heritage Debate

The Communist Party of India's leader, D Raja, expressed strong disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments about leaders from Tamil Nadu not signing letters in Tamil. Raja highlighted the importance of English as one of the country's official languages and suggested that Modi focus on addressing more significant national issues.

In a statement to ANI, Raja emphasized, "The Prime Minister should speak responsibly. People of Tamil Nadu are proficient in both Tamil and English. Is this really a pressing issue? Larger matters, such as ensuring Hindi is not imposed, should be the focus." Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, claimed the government was dedicated to promoting the Tamil language and heritage nationwide.

Modi remarked, "The government consistently works to ensure that the Tamil language and heritage are celebrated globally. I am sometimes surprised when leaders from Tamil Nadu send letters not signed in Tamil. If we take pride in Tamil, I urge everyone to at least sign in Tamil." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced concerns over the Modi administration's failure to act on requests for the release of Tamil fishermen from Sri Lankan custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)