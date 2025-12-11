Rohini Court Denies Bail to Luthra Brothers: Goa Restaurant Fire Case
Delhi's Rohini District Court has refused the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, involved in the Goa restaurant fire incident that claimed 25 lives. The court cited the gravity of the offense and their conduct, rendering the brothers unable to seek protection from the judiciary.
In a significant ruling on Thursday, Delhi's Rohini District Court rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, co-owners of the Goa-based Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-club, where a tragic fire resulted in 25 fatalities on December 6. The siblings fled to Thailand amidst ongoing rescue efforts.
Details from the courtroom proceedings revealed that the Luthra brothers were apprehended in Phuket, Thailand, by December 11, and steps towards their extradition to India were in motion. Judge Vandana ruled against their bail after considering the grave nature of charges and the Luthras' actions following the incident.
The Goa Police have lodged an FIR, and both Luthra brothers are under investigation. As facts emerged in court, it was noted that the brothers hastily left India, booking a flight mere hours after the fire broke out. Their applications, citing medical grounds and alleging threats to their safety, were dismissed due to insufficient evidence and procedural compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
