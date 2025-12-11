Left Menu

Rohini Court Denies Bail to Luthra Brothers: Goa Restaurant Fire Case

Delhi's Rohini District Court has refused the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, involved in the Goa restaurant fire incident that claimed 25 lives. The court cited the gravity of the offense and their conduct, rendering the brothers unable to seek protection from the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:57 IST
Rohini Court Denies Bail to Luthra Brothers: Goa Restaurant Fire Case
Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant following fire tragedy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Thursday, Delhi's Rohini District Court rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, co-owners of the Goa-based Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-club, where a tragic fire resulted in 25 fatalities on December 6. The siblings fled to Thailand amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

Details from the courtroom proceedings revealed that the Luthra brothers were apprehended in Phuket, Thailand, by December 11, and steps towards their extradition to India were in motion. Judge Vandana ruled against their bail after considering the grave nature of charges and the Luthras' actions following the incident.

The Goa Police have lodged an FIR, and both Luthra brothers are under investigation. As facts emerged in court, it was noted that the brothers hastily left India, booking a flight mere hours after the fire broke out. Their applications, citing medical grounds and alleging threats to their safety, were dismissed due to insufficient evidence and procedural compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025