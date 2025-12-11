Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2032: Transformative Education and Skill Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal for the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) to operate 100 educational institutions and impact one lakh students with educational and skill training by 2032, marking its centenary year. This directive came post the 93rd Founder's Week celebrations of MPSP.

Adityanath's vision includes a yearlong celebration starting December 2031, emphasizing the importance of honoring the ideals of MPSP's founders. He urged the institution heads to curate a comprehensive blueprint of events that align with these ideals, ensuring that the centenary year is 'memorable in every sense'.

Further, the chief minister directed institutions to adopt 100 communities as 'model bastis', aimed at enhancing development in education, health, and sanitation while promoting self-employment. Adityanath also stressed the role of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in boosting global competitiveness, with a focus on equipping students with employable skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)