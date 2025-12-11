Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2032: Transformative Education and Skill Development

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad to expand its institutions to 100 and connect one lakh students with education and skills by its 2032 centenary. Emphasizing a memorable celebration, Adityanath aims to develop model settlements, enhance global competitiveness, and boost self-employment opportunities.

11-12-2025
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal for the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) to operate 100 educational institutions and impact one lakh students with educational and skill training by 2032, marking its centenary year. This directive came post the 93rd Founder's Week celebrations of MPSP.

Adityanath's vision includes a yearlong celebration starting December 2031, emphasizing the importance of honoring the ideals of MPSP's founders. He urged the institution heads to curate a comprehensive blueprint of events that align with these ideals, ensuring that the centenary year is 'memorable in every sense'.

Further, the chief minister directed institutions to adopt 100 communities as 'model bastis', aimed at enhancing development in education, health, and sanitation while promoting self-employment. Adityanath also stressed the role of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in boosting global competitiveness, with a focus on equipping students with employable skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

