Market Turmoil: Treasury Sell-Off Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

The U.S. Treasury market underwent a chaotic session, marked by intense selling on Monday as investors prepared for potential impacts of U.S. tariffs taking effect Wednesday.

In a dramatic move, benchmark 10-year yields fluctuated by 35 basis points as rate cut prospects diminished from a half to one-third chance. The bond-market volatility reached an 18-month peak.

Experts noted a lack of clarity and strategic liquidations of treasuries, anticipating critical outcomes from the tariff introduction. Analysts underscored shifts in investor strategies, revealing a broader economic uncertainty looming over the market.

