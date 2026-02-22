Left Menu

OMC Power's Innovative Approach: Breathing New Life into EV Batteries

OMC Power is focusing on repurposing EV batteries for energy storage solutions in India, in collaboration with Honda Motors Japan. The initiative aims to utilize batteries in UPS applications and hybrid rooftop installations, contributing significantly to OMC Power's renewable energy portfolio growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:06 IST
OMC Power's Innovative Approach: Breathing New Life into EV Batteries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OMC Power is breaking new ground in the energy sector by repurposing electric vehicle (EV) batteries to provide energy storage solutions across various market segments. This pioneering initiative is being implemented in partnership with Honda Motors Japan, marking an innovative step in India's renewable energy landscape.

Rohit Chandra, the CEO and co-founder of OMC Power, discussed the project's ambitions in an interview. He highlighted that these repurposed batteries have substantial life left post-EV use, presenting an opportunity for applications in uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems and hybrid rooftop solar installations.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd, as a key stakeholder, is set to supply used EV batteries for the next seven years. The company is assembling systems using these batteries at Manesar, with several successful pilot projects already completed. OMC Power plans to leverage repurposed batteries to boost its renewable energy portfolio, setting a goal of building 1 GWp of capacity by 2030.

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026