OMC Power's Innovative Approach: Breathing New Life into EV Batteries

OMC Power is breaking new ground in the energy sector by repurposing electric vehicle (EV) batteries to provide energy storage solutions across various market segments. This pioneering initiative is being implemented in partnership with Honda Motors Japan, marking an innovative step in India's renewable energy landscape.

Rohit Chandra, the CEO and co-founder of OMC Power, discussed the project's ambitions in an interview. He highlighted that these repurposed batteries have substantial life left post-EV use, presenting an opportunity for applications in uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems and hybrid rooftop solar installations.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd, as a key stakeholder, is set to supply used EV batteries for the next seven years. The company is assembling systems using these batteries at Manesar, with several successful pilot projects already completed. OMC Power plans to leverage repurposed batteries to boost its renewable energy portfolio, setting a goal of building 1 GWp of capacity by 2030.