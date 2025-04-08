Left Menu

Supreme Court: 'Courts Aren't for Moral Policing' Quashes Costs on Tweets

The Supreme Court ruled against moral policing by overturning a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that imposed Rs 10 lakh costs on Vishal Dadlani and Tehseen Poonawalla for tweets about a Jain monk. The apex court emphasized the protection of freedom of speech and expression under constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:27 IST
Supreme Court: 'Courts Aren't for Moral Policing' Quashes Costs on Tweets
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling that levied Rs 10 lakh costs on musician Vishal Dadlani and political activist Tehseen Poonawalla for allegedly offensive tweets about a Jain monk in 2016.

In 2019, the High Court dismissed the criminal case against the duo, yet imposed fines, which prompted Poonawalla to seek relief from the Supreme Court. Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that the court's role is not to engage in moral policing.

The bench emphasized the pivotal role of Article 19(1)(a) in safeguarding freedom of speech and expression, noting that no offense was committed under Section 482 of the CrPC. This decision arose from tweets criticizing priest Tarun Sagar's attendance in the nude at a legislative assembly session, an issue the High Court initially penalized as harmful to religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025