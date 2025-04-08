Promoting Fair Work Practices and Gender Equality in Uzbekistan's Cotton Sector

The International Labour Organization (ILO), through its Rise for Impact project, organized an intensive two-day interactive workshop on April 3rd and 4th in Jizzakh city, Uzbekistan. This training aimed at promoting the five Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW) while engaging over 56 participants from cotton-growing communities, local district branches of key labor constituents, farmers’ councils, and various civil society organizations (CSOs) from the Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions.

At the heart of the workshop were the five fundamental principles: the freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of forced labor, the abolition of child labor, and the elimination of discrimination in employment and occupation. These principles were not only discussed in theory but were also contextualized to the specific needs and challenges of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, particularly within the cotton industry.

Understanding the Importance of FPRW in the Cotton Sector

The cotton industry in Uzbekistan, one of the world’s largest producers, faces several labor-related challenges. By aligning with the ILO’s core principles, the country is taking significant strides towards ensuring that workers are treated with fairness and dignity and that the agricultural sector adheres to global labor standards. During the sessions, participants gained a deeper understanding of how these principles can be integrated into the fabric of local agricultural practices and the cotton-growing process.

A key theme of the workshop was the promotion of functional social dialogue platforms. These platforms are essential for ensuring that workers' rights are upheld and that there is open communication among workers, employers, and stakeholders. Special emphasis was placed on creating these platforms at the sub-regional level, encouraging the active participation of women in decision-making processes. Women in agriculture, who are often marginalized in formal labor structures, were identified as a critical focus for ensuring the promotion of gender equality.

Expanding Social Protection to Agricultural Workers

A major gap in Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector is the lack of formal social protection mechanisms for many workers, especially in rural and cotton-producing communities. In line with international labor standards, the workshop emphasized the need for extending social protection to agricultural workers. This involves ensuring that workers have access to health insurance, pensions, and other essential services that are typically unavailable to informal workers in the sector.

Focus on Fair Recruitment and Occupational Safety

The sessions also addressed key areas of concern regarding fair recruitment practices and the overall safety and health of workers. The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) was highlighted, as many workers, particularly in cotton fields, face hazardous conditions due to pesticide exposure and other health risks. Practical guidance was provided on how to negotiate with farming organizations to ensure the provision of necessary PPE, and how to foster safe work environments.

Beyond physical safety, there was an emphasis on creating respectful work environments free of violence and harassment. The workshop aligned with the ILO’s Violence and Harassment Convention (No. 190), addressing both the prevention and response to workplace violence. Participants discussed effective strategies to prevent violence and harassment, particularly in the context of women workers in agriculture, and ways to support victims of such issues.

Gender Equality and Protection in Agriculture

A recurring theme throughout the workshop was the need for greater focus on gender equality in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector. The inclusion of women in the cotton industry has been historically limited, and the workshop brought attention to the importance of creating inclusive environments where women’s voices are heard and respected. Sessions discussed strategies for ensuring that women have equal access to resources, training, and support systems.

Additionally, participants explored ways to combat gender-based violence and harassment within the workplace, with a clear focus on providing safe working conditions for women. The discussions around gender equality were marked by an active exchange of ideas, particularly on how to design policies and interventions that empower women and eliminate discrimination.

Building Collaborative Efforts for a Better Future

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to continuing the promotion and implementation of FPRW in Uzbekistan’s cotton-growing communities. Participants agreed on the importance of strengthening local collaborations among workers, farmers, CSOs, and government representatives to improve working conditions. They also highlighted the need to foster long-term, sustainable change by ensuring that social protection, fair recruitment, and equal treatment are the norm, rather than the exception.

By focusing on strengthening the capacity of local actors and facilitating collaboration, the ILO Rise for Impact project is taking crucial steps in helping Uzbekistan’s cotton sector align with international labor standards. This training has provided valuable tools for stakeholders to create safer, more equitable, and sustainable work environments, ensuring that the voices of all workers, particularly women, are heard and their rights respected.

This workshop represents a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to improve labor conditions in Uzbekistan’s cotton sector, contributing to the broader global movement towards decent work for all. With continued commitment and collaboration, Uzbekistan is poised to make significant strides in advancing fair labor practices and ensuring that its agricultural workers can work in dignity and safety.