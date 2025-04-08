Left Menu

IPO Frenzy: Four Major Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 6,300 Crore

Four companies—Anthem Biosciences, Aye Finance, BlueStone Jewellery, and GK Energy—have received approval from SEBI for IPOs to collectively raise at least Rs 6,345 crore. Each company has distinct plans for fund utilization, ranging from shareholder sales to capital base augmentation and working capital financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:11 IST
IPO Frenzy: Four Major Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 6,300 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anthem Biosciences, Aye Finance, BlueStone Jewellery, and GK Energy are gearing up to raise a collective Rs 6,345 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), having secured approval from the markets regulator, SEBI.

The firms, which submitted IPO applications in December, received observations from SEBI between April 1-3, signifying the green light for public share issuance. Anthem Biosciences plans a Rs 3,395-crore IPO, entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) comprised of shares from promoters and investors, with proceeds going to selling shareholders.

Aye Finance's IPO includes a Rs 885 crore fresh issue and a Rs 565 crore OFS. The capital influx will enhance the non-banking financial company's base. BlueStone Jewellery intends to raise Rs 1,000 crore through a fresh issue and an OFS involving major stakeholders. Pune-based GK Energy will mix fresh issue with OFS, directing funds towards long-term working capital. All IPOs aim for listings on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025