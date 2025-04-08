UK Markets Rebound Amid Tariff Tensions

In a turn of events, Britain's key stock indexes showed significant recovery on Tuesday, following a period marked by considerable declines. This change comes amidst speculations that Washington might ease its hardline stance on tariffs that have unsettled global markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 saw an uptick of 1.4% as of 1000 GMT, rebounding after four straight sessions of losses. Similarly, the midcap index increased by 2.5% after hitting its lowest level since November 2023.

The market had been in disarray following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of broad trade tariffs, which raised the specter of a global economic downturn. However, Trump's willingness to negotiate with China, Japan, and others provided some reassurance, boosting confidence in the UK market.

