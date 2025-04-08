Admiral Tripathi Commands Navy's Strategic Overhaul

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, has set an ambitious course for the future, instructing naval commanders to concentrate on critical areas such as combat efficiency and the integration of new technologies.

At the Navy Commanders' Conference, Tripathi underscored the need for a strategic overhaul, emphasizing the significance of joint operations with the Indian Army and Air Force. With increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean, the commanders reviewed the strategic situation closely.

Acknowledging domestic contributions and innovation, Admiral Tripathi reiterated the Navy's commitment to a 'future ready' force, stressing the importance of regional exercises and support for littoral nations, encapsulated in initiatives like 'Operation Brahma,' aiding Myanmar earthquake victims.

