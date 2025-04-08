Left Menu

Admiral Tripathi Commands Navy's Strategic Overhaul

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi directed naval commanders to focus on seven strategic areas, emphasizing war fighting, fleet maintenance, and technology integration. The Navy is seeking enhanced synergy with other agencies amidst increasing Chinese activities in the Indian Ocean, while contributing to domestic shipbuilding and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, has set an ambitious course for the future, instructing naval commanders to concentrate on critical areas such as combat efficiency and the integration of new technologies.

At the Navy Commanders' Conference, Tripathi underscored the need for a strategic overhaul, emphasizing the significance of joint operations with the Indian Army and Air Force. With increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean, the commanders reviewed the strategic situation closely.

Acknowledging domestic contributions and innovation, Admiral Tripathi reiterated the Navy's commitment to a 'future ready' force, stressing the importance of regional exercises and support for littoral nations, encapsulated in initiatives like 'Operation Brahma,' aiding Myanmar earthquake victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

