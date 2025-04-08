Left Menu

Trump's Coal Comeback: Executive Orders Challenge Emission Efforts

President Trump is set to sign executive orders to boost the coal industry, countering global carbon emission efforts. The move aims to revive coal's role in U.S. energy amid rising demand. These orders could potentially reclassify coal as a critical mineral and resume coal leasing on federal lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders aimed at revitalizing the coal industry, according to information from a senior White House official and additional sources. This decision starkly diverges from global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Currently, coal-fired plants provide less than 20% of U.S. electricity, a dramatic decrease from 50% at the start of the century, largely due to the rise of natural gas production through fracking and growth in renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

These new directives are part of Trump's campaign promise to bolster U.S. energy production by undoing environmental regulations. As a result, shares in American coal companies Peabody and Core Natural Resources surged by approximately 9% following news of Trump's forthcoming orders.

