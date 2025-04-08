Trump's Coal Comeback: Executive Orders Challenge Emission Efforts

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders aimed at revitalizing the coal industry, according to information from a senior White House official and additional sources. This decision starkly diverges from global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Currently, coal-fired plants provide less than 20% of U.S. electricity, a dramatic decrease from 50% at the start of the century, largely due to the rise of natural gas production through fracking and growth in renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

These new directives are part of Trump's campaign promise to bolster U.S. energy production by undoing environmental regulations. As a result, shares in American coal companies Peabody and Core Natural Resources surged by approximately 9% following news of Trump's forthcoming orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)