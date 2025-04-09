Left Menu

BSF Foils Major IED Attack, Catches Smuggler in Punjab

A BSF jawan was injured while preventing an IED attack near the Punjab border. A subsequent operation with Punjab Police led to the capture of a suspected smuggler and the seizure of heroin. These efforts highlight ongoing measures against smuggling and border threats.

BSF Foils Major IED Attack, Catches Smuggler in Punjab
  India

In a recent development near Punjab's Gurdaspur district at the International Border, a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol thwarted a significant Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack targeting security personnel and local farmers. The force reported that one jawan sustained a serious leg injury during the operation.

This incident took place during an area domination exercise ahead of the border security fence, where suspicious objects were detected deep inside Indian territory. Upon closer examination, a suspected IED and a network of concealed wires were found, indicating a planned attack. Unfortunately, a concealed detonating device was accidentally triggered during an attempt to secure the area, injuring a BSF member.

The BSF maintained its operation despite the detonation, ensuring the safety of the area. A BSF Bomb Disposal Team later neutralized the IEDs at the site. The situation unfolded after a Pakistani drone, suspected of smuggling narcotics, was intercepted, leading to the arrest of an Indian smuggler with drugs at Ferozepur. This underscores BSF's ongoing commitment to thwart cross-border threats in cooperation with Punjab Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

