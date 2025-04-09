Walmart Stands Firm Amid Tariff Turbulence
Walmart is maintaining its full-year sales and income growth forecasts amid President Trump's tariffs, despite fears of a global recession. The retail giant plans to keep prices low, strategizing to manage expenses efficiently while dealing with the impacts of tariffs on imported goods, primarily from Asia and China.
Walmart held steady on its sales and income projections for the year, even as sweeping tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump raise concerns about a possible global recession. Shares of the retail giant rose approximately 5% in early trading, following a drop of nearly 9% since tariffs were announced in April.
The company, the largest U.S. importer of containerized goods, faces potential challenges due to the tariffs, mainly affecting imports from Asian countries. At an investor meeting in Dallas, Texas, CEO Doug McMillon emphasized Walmart's resilience during turbulent times, reaffirming a commitment to low prices.
Despite the uncertain business environment, Walmart will focus on inventory and expense management. The tariffs could widen the range of first-quarter income outcomes, affecting margins but potentially boosting market share. With 60% of goods imported from China, Walmart navigates a tightening trade landscape while sticking to its strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
