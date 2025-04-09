Left Menu

Aramco Unveils New Oil and Gas Discoveries in Saudi Arabia

Aramco has found 14 new oil and natural gas fields in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter. The discoveries include different grades of Arabian oil totaling 8,126 barrels per day and natural gas amounting to 80.5 million standard cubic feet per day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Saudi oil giant Aramco has announced the discovery of 14 new oil and natural gas fields across the kingdom's Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter. According to the state news agency SPA, the recent finds include both oil and gas in modest quantities.

Calculations indicate that the newly uncovered six fields and two reservoirs contain varying grades of Arabian oil amounting to a total of 8,126 barrels per day. In addition to this, discoveries from two fields and four reservoirs have revealed natural gas reserves totaling 80.5 million standard cubic feet per day. Moreover, the associated gas from the oil fields and reservoirs sums up to 2.11 million scfd.

As the world's leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia recorded a crude production level nearing 9 million barrels per day in February, as per secondary sources cited in OPEC's March report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

