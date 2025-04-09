Aramco Unveils New Oil and Gas Discoveries in Saudi Arabia

In a significant development, Saudi oil giant Aramco has announced the discovery of 14 new oil and natural gas fields across the kingdom's Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter. According to the state news agency SPA, the recent finds include both oil and gas in modest quantities.

Calculations indicate that the newly uncovered six fields and two reservoirs contain varying grades of Arabian oil amounting to a total of 8,126 barrels per day. In addition to this, discoveries from two fields and four reservoirs have revealed natural gas reserves totaling 80.5 million standard cubic feet per day. Moreover, the associated gas from the oil fields and reservoirs sums up to 2.11 million scfd.

As the world's leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia recorded a crude production level nearing 9 million barrels per day in February, as per secondary sources cited in OPEC's March report.

