Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Waqf Amendment Act

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the government's handling of the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it an attack on religious freedom. He accused the BJP of diverting attention from tariff issues and claimed the RSS is undermining democracy. Gandhi also challenged the BJP's stance on caste census transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:55 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique of the Indian government's approach to the Waqf Amendment Act, branding it as an infringement on religious freedom and a violation of the Constitution. He addressed these concerns at the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad, asserting that the Modi administration orchestrated the bill as a distraction from U.S. tariff tensions.

Gandhi further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) passage of the Waqf Bill sets a dangerous precedent for future religious targeting beyond Muslims, warning of potential implications for other communities, such as Christians, in light of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideological leanings.

In his criticism, Gandhi accused the RSS of opposing constitutional values and seeking to dismantle democratic principles. He claimed they aim to control India's institutions and favor business magnates Adani and Ambani. Additionally, he challenged the BJP's reluctance to conduct a caste census, arguing it conceals minority representation and vowing to push for legislative action on this front in Parliament.

