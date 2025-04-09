Rajasthan's Power Surge: Pioneering Energy Solutions

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma recently made a significant visit to the Suratgarh Super Critical Thermal Power Station to ensure a systematic and uninterrupted power supply during the summer months. Officials have been instructed to maintain operational efficiency at all times, according to an official statement.

During a meeting, Sharma emphasized the importance of inspecting all technical aspects regularly to prevent any breakdowns or shutdowns that could disrupt power generation. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the power generation capacity across all units.

Sharma announced that his administration is dedicated to increasing Rajasthan's power generation capacity using cost-effective new technologies. Plans include the installation of a 125/250 MW battery energy storage system and a 100 MW solar power plant at the Suratgarh thermal power station, aiming to ensure daytime electricity supply for farmers.

