Left Menu

ACME Speeds Ahead: Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Revolution

ACME Group's 400 MW solar project with battery storage in Andhra Pradesh rapidly progresses from approval to construction within four months. With a budget of Rs 3,000 crore, the project aims for completion by 2026, enhancing grid stability and supporting India's renewable energy goals. Minister Nara Lokesh highlights the state's commitment to swift energy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:41 IST
ACME Speeds Ahead: Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Group's ambitious 400 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh marks significant progress, advancing rapidly from state-level approvals to actual construction in just four months, as reported by the state government.

The Rs 3,000-crore initiative in Anantapur district, developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy framework, integrates large-scale solar generation with battery storage to provide continuous renewable power. It is slated for commissioning in 2026.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's swift project execution, Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh praised the dynamic transition from approval to implementation. Andhra Pradesh emphasizes timely development, supporting renewable projects with its proactive initiatives, land resources, and efficient approval procedures through a single-desk clearance system.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

 India
2
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.

Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repe...

 India
3
India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

 India
4
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026