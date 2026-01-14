ACME Speeds Ahead: Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Revolution

ACME Group's ambitious 400 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh marks significant progress, advancing rapidly from state-level approvals to actual construction in just four months, as reported by the state government.

The Rs 3,000-crore initiative in Anantapur district, developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy framework, integrates large-scale solar generation with battery storage to provide continuous renewable power. It is slated for commissioning in 2026.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's swift project execution, Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh praised the dynamic transition from approval to implementation. Andhra Pradesh emphasizes timely development, supporting renewable projects with its proactive initiatives, land resources, and efficient approval procedures through a single-desk clearance system.