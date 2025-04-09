Assam Rifles' Compassionate Move: Returning Vehicles Amidst Manipur's Ethnic Tensions

In a significant move showcasing compassion and community engagement, the Assam Rifles hosted an event in Sugnu, Kakching District, Manipur, to return six vehicles abandoned during the ethnic unrest in May 2023. The vehicles, consisting of three JCBs, a truck, and two motorbikes, were returned to their rightful owners after being preserved by the Assam Rifles.

Violence in mid-2023 forced the owners to leave their vehicles. With determination, Assam Rifles not only safeguarded but also repaired the vehicles. Senior officials from both the Assam Rifles and the Manipur government attended the event, along with 300 locals, symbolizing unity and demonstrating the Assam Rifles' pivotal role in fostering security and communal harmony.

In separate efforts to support regional cultural activities, the Assam Rifles ensured the successful celebration of the Kongba Maru Festival in Imphal East. They facilitated smooth travel for over 600 devotees, demonstrating their commitment to community support by coordinating medical assistance and other amenities, further strengthening their ties with the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)