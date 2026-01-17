Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Against Naxalites

In a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces neutralized four Naxalites, including a senior cadre named Dilip Vedja. The encounter unfolded on Saturday morning in the forested hills of the district's northwest region.

The Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav, reported that the operation involved coordinated efforts by the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit. This initiative was sparked by intelligence about Vedja's presence, a divisional committee member known for his activity in the national park area committee of Maoists.

During the operation, security forces recovered weapons, including an AK-47 and a .303 rifle. The search continues as authorities strive to identify the other deceased cadres. This comes in the wake of a broader strategy, with 285 Naxalites killed last year, as part of the government's goal to eliminate left-wing extremism by 2026.

