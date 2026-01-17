Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Against Naxalites

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district neutralized four Naxalites, including senior cadre Dilip Vedja, during an encounter. The operation involved various police units and was based on intelligence about Naxalite presence. Weapons were recovered, and a search operation is ongoing as part of broader efforts to combat left-wing extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces neutralized four Naxalites, including a senior cadre named Dilip Vedja. The encounter unfolded on Saturday morning in the forested hills of the district's northwest region.

The Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav, reported that the operation involved coordinated efforts by the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit. This initiative was sparked by intelligence about Vedja's presence, a divisional committee member known for his activity in the national park area committee of Maoists.

During the operation, security forces recovered weapons, including an AK-47 and a .303 rifle. The search continues as authorities strive to identify the other deceased cadres. This comes in the wake of a broader strategy, with 285 Naxalites killed last year, as part of the government's goal to eliminate left-wing extremism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

