CRPF Honours Heroes Amidst New Challenges on Shaurya Diwas
The CRPF paid homage to two fallen heroes, DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh and Constable Driver Naveen Kumar, on Shaurya Diwas. Amidst fresh threats from Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, a jawan was injured in an IED blast, highlighting ongoing security challenges.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) honored the valor and sacrifice of two of its personnel in a solemn ceremony led by the 84 Battalion Commandant, N Ranbir Singh, by unveiling a memorial for DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh and CT/DVR Naveen Kumar of the 144th Battalion. Both officers displayed extraordinary commitment by laying down their lives in Digdol on December 15, 2019, in the line of duty.
Speaking to ANI, Commandant Singh emphasized the significance of Shaurya Diwas, celebrated annually on April 9, to acknowledge the steadfast bravery of India's armed forces. This year, the memorial was installed on NH-44, which links Jammu to Srinagar, honoring the courageous acts of DIG Singh and Constable Kumar, among others, serving the nation.
Even as the CRPF commemorates such valor, security challenges persist as Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh led to a CRPF jawan being severely injured in an IED blast. The incident occurred during an area domination operation near Kodapal Nala when a member of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad accidentally triggered an IED. Authorities have launched an operation to apprehend those responsible and secure the region.
