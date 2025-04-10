Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Yamuna's Fate with Strategic Rejuvenation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and officials are spearheading an ambitious strategy to clean the Yamuna River. The initiative includes deploying advanced equipment and the Territorial Army's Ecological Task Force. This mission responds to pollution issues highlighted during elections and aims to revamp the river in three years.

Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward environmental rejuvenation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister Parvesh Verma, conducted an inspection of vital drainage points, the Wazirabad drain and Barapullah Bridge areas, on Thursday.

The Delhi government assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department the critical task of ensuring prompt desilting of these drains. This initiative follows the BJP's remarkable electoral win with 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, highlighting the Yamuna River's cleanup as a priority.

Pollution stood at the center of election debates, with BJP accusing the AAP of neglect. Now, a comprehensive plan seeks to eliminate untreated sewage, industrial waste, and encroachment, supported by the Territorial Army's Ecological Task Force. The mission is to purify the 22 km stretch of the river within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

