Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Yamuna's Fate with Strategic Rejuvenation

In a significant step toward environmental rejuvenation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister Parvesh Verma, conducted an inspection of vital drainage points, the Wazirabad drain and Barapullah Bridge areas, on Thursday.

The Delhi government assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department the critical task of ensuring prompt desilting of these drains. This initiative follows the BJP's remarkable electoral win with 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, highlighting the Yamuna River's cleanup as a priority.

Pollution stood at the center of election debates, with BJP accusing the AAP of neglect. Now, a comprehensive plan seeks to eliminate untreated sewage, industrial waste, and encroachment, supported by the Territorial Army's Ecological Task Force. The mission is to purify the 22 km stretch of the river within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)