India Awaits Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Approved

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been heralded as a milestone in the quest for justice for victims of the 2008 tragedy. His imminent transfer to India follows a decisive ruling by the US Supreme Court, spurring calls for swift action from India's legal system.

Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, called the day monumental, urging the Indian government to impose the death penalty on Rana. Tukaram Omble famously captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the attacks, a heroic act that cost him his life but prevented further casualties.

As Rana's extradition process unfolds, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appointed Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann to lead in legal proceedings. Rana, previously convicted in the US, was linked to banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, known for orchestrating the gruesome attacks that killed over 174 people in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)