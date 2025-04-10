India Awaits Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Approved
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is seen as a significant milestone in justice for the victims. His transfer to India follows the US Supreme Court's decision, with Mumbai Police hero Tukaram Omble's brother advocating for Rana's swift execution to deter future terrorism.
- Country:
- India
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been heralded as a milestone in the quest for justice for victims of the 2008 tragedy. His imminent transfer to India follows a decisive ruling by the US Supreme Court, spurring calls for swift action from India's legal system.
Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, called the day monumental, urging the Indian government to impose the death penalty on Rana. Tukaram Omble famously captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the attacks, a heroic act that cost him his life but prevented further casualties.
As Rana's extradition process unfolds, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appointed Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann to lead in legal proceedings. Rana, previously convicted in the US, was linked to banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, known for orchestrating the gruesome attacks that killed over 174 people in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Supreme Court Denies Appeal, Paving Way for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana
US Supreme Court denies 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court, for now, allows Trump administration to cut teacher-training money as part of its anti-DEI efforts, reports AP.