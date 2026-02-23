China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

China has announced it is conducting a thorough assessment of the US Supreme Court's verdict, which declared President Donald Trump's global tariffs illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce highlighted that these tariffs violate both international economic rules and US domestic laws, emphasizing the need for collaborative trade relations. The spokesperson stressed that no party benefits from a trade war triggered by unilateral actions and urged the US to remove such tariffs.

This development comes as Trump plans a visit to China, where discussions about maintaining trade stability and mutual compliance are expected with Chinese President Xi Jinping. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer assured that the tariff ruling would not impede the upcoming talks.