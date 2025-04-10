Left Menu

Tragic End in Saharanpur: Love Leads to Loss

A 19-year-old woman named Preeti allegedly died by suicide in Saharanpur, after her partner declined to marry her. Her body was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard. The police are investigating the circumstances, and the orchard's leaseholders are being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:09 IST
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Saharanpur district's Jaitpur Kala village, a 19-year-old woman reportedly took her own life after her partner refused marriage, according to police sources on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Preeti from Bihari Garh, was discovered hanging from a tree in a local mango orchard. Her family reported her missing the previous day, igniting the subsequent search.

Authorities suspect that a relationship dispute led to the apparent suicide. Investigations continue, with local leaseholders under scrutiny, as the community grapples with the sorrowful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

