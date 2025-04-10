Iran Nuclear Tensions Escalate as US Talks Loom

Iran has issued a stark warning that it may halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), escalating tensions in the ongoing nuclear dispute with the United States. The development comes as diplomats from both nations prepare for high-stakes discussions in Oman.

Amid persistent accusations from Western powers that Iran harbors clandestine ambitions for nuclear weaponry, Tehran maintains its nuclear activities are solely for civilian energy. An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasized the potential for drastic measures like expelling IAEA inspectors if threats persist, as highlighted by US President Donald Trump's warnings of military action.

The upcoming dialogues in Oman will be crucial in determining the path forward, with the US pushing for direct negotiations. However, Iran insists on indirect talks mediated by Oman's foreign minister. The backdrop to these talks includes the fallout from Trump's withdrawal from a key 2015 nuclear deal, which has seen Iran exceed enrichment limits defined within that agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)