Delhi Mayor Pushes Back Against Solid Waste User Charges

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi urges the withdrawal of solid waste user charges amid concerns over poor implementation and financial strain on citizens. In a letter to the Chief Minister, he highlights inadequate waste collection services, lack of agency coordination, and the burden of rising expenses on residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi has called for the immediate removal of user charges related to solid waste management, citing a lack of efficient service and coordination between agencies. In a detailed communication to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Khichi expressed concern over the inadequate provision of waste collection services and the ballooning financial pressure on citizens.

Khichi urged that effective door-to-door waste management should be ensured by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before imposing such fees. He criticized the unsatisfactory performance of companies responsible for waste collection across the city's 12 zones, notably in Western, Central, and Southern areas where waste is accumulating as service contracts near their expiration.

The mayor highlighted the additional financial strain on citizens due to increased private school fees and argued that a lump-sum user charge would exacerbate their burdens. Without enhanced waste collection systems and public awareness for waste segregation, he deemed it unjust to collect such charges. Khichi called for the review of experiences from other cities and urged the immediate revocation of the charges to alleviate the public's expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

