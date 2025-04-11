Left Menu

Currency Whirlwind: Dollar Faces Tumult Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. dollar experienced significant fluctuations, hitting a 10-year low against the Swiss franc, as traders adjusted to President Trump's unexpected announcement reversing tariffs. Chinese imports faced heavier duties, while major world currencies, including the yen and euro, gained strength. The markets closely observed potential currency strategies from Chinese authorities.

The U.S. dollar plunged against key peers on Thursday, reaching a decade-low against the Swiss franc, following President Donald Trump's surprising reversal on tariffs. Recent steep duties imposed on trading partners were rolled back just hours after their implementation, with Trump approving a 90-day halt on 'Liberation Day' tariffs but retaining a 10% charge for most nations.

Chinese imports, however, faced an immediate tariff increase to 125% owing to China's counteraction to prior U.S. tariffs. President Trump's shifts led to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, which managed to rebound against the safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen on Wednesday, offering brief relief to the market.

Investors now anticipate potential responses concerning currency depreciation from Chinese authorities as a trade strategy, while major currency movements continue, particularly concerning the euro, pound, and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar.

