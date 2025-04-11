Left Menu

PM Modi to Unveil Varanasi's Transformation with Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi, enhancing road connectivity and electricity transmission. The visit underscores his commitment to developing Varanasi into a world-class city. Meanwhile, accused 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana faces interrogation by the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi is anticipated to bring major infrastructural advancements to the sacred city. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized Modi's leadership in transforming Varanasi into a world-class hub, preparing the BJP to celebrate Modi's arrival warmly.

During his visit, Modi is slated to launch and lay foundations for various developmental projects totaling over Rs 3,880 crore. An array of roadworks, including connectivity improvements and new structures, aligns with his infrastructural growth goals.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate key power transmission projects and enhance the city's electricity distribution system. Concurrently, the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India marks a significant breakthrough in seeking justice for the Mumbai terror attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

