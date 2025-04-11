PM Modi to Unveil Varanasi's Transformation with Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi is anticipated to bring major infrastructural advancements to the sacred city. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized Modi's leadership in transforming Varanasi into a world-class hub, preparing the BJP to celebrate Modi's arrival warmly.

During his visit, Modi is slated to launch and lay foundations for various developmental projects totaling over Rs 3,880 crore. An array of roadworks, including connectivity improvements and new structures, aligns with his infrastructural growth goals.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate key power transmission projects and enhance the city's electricity distribution system. Concurrently, the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India marks a significant breakthrough in seeking justice for the Mumbai terror attacks.

