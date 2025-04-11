Left Menu

Revitalizing MSME Growth: UGRO Capital's Data-Driven Approach

UGRO Capital Ltd. and Dun & Bradstreet's 3rd MSME Sampark Report shows 64% of MSMEs resumed activity post-pandemic, with strong growth. However, investment growth in Udyam-registered MSMEs has slowed. UGRO's initiatives aim to continue formalizing and financing MSMEs while dealing with high capital costs and conservative lending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:28 IST
Revitalizing MSME Growth: UGRO Capital's Data-Driven Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UGRO Capital Ltd., in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, has published the 3rd MSME Sampark Report, highlighting the resilience and challenges faced by MSMEs. According to the report, 64% of MSMEs have resumed operations, and 54% have experienced a growth of over 10% Year-on-Year (YoY), demonstrating the sector's strong recovery post-pandemic.

The report notes a decrease in investment growth among Udyam-registered MSMEs, dropping from 61% in FY22 to 22% in FY23 and 23% in FY24. While larger businesses predict slower domestic growth, optimism persists among smaller firms. Capital costs remain high, challenging investment strategies, yet revised MSME classification criteria could spur future investment.

UGRO Capital's strategic initiatives are pivotal in bridging the credit gap for MSMEs. The report highlights growing formalization with businesses reporting lower cash holdings and improved debt-to-turnover ratios. Despite global uncertainties, UGRO continues to support MSMEs with innovative financial solutions, aiming to enhance the sector's sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025