Tripura CM Unveils Key Projects to Boost Transport and Education

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday officially opened the newly constructed Teliamura Motor Stand in Khowai District, marking a significant milestone in advancing transportation infrastructure in the area. The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, dignitaries, and enthusiastic residents from Teliamura.

In a separate yet equally important initiative, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated three newly built school buildings: the Teliamura English Medium Higher Secondary School, Kabi Nazrul Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School, and Mungiabari Higher Secondary School. These facilities feature modern classrooms and upgraded amenities designed to offer students a superior learning environment.

During his speech at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to fostering balanced development throughout the state, with particular attention to education and connectivity in rural and semi-urban regions. He described the new infrastructures as being more than just physical structures, but as embodiments of the broader vision for a more robust and educated Tripura.

Local residents expressed their approval of these developments, hoping that the enhanced facilities will spur both educational and economic opportunities in the region.

