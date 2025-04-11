Anandpur Dham: Catalyst for Inclusive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district for its social contributions during an event on Friday. The spiritual and philanthropic center mirrors the government's dedication to inclusive development, offering free medical treatment, modern cow shelter services, and environmental conservation efforts.

Anandpur Dham's initiatives align with national programs such as Ayushman Yojna and Jal Jeevan Mission, freeing the poor from basic survival concerns. Modi emphasized that the center's activities contribute to India's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, sharing the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Highlighting the cultural unity advocated by sages and saints, Modi expressed delight in Anandpur Trust's involvement in cow protection and public service in healthcare and education. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Ram Gaman Path traversing through Madhya Pradesh and praised the center's environmental efforts as complementary to government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)