Left Menu

Anandpur Dham: Catalyst for Inclusive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Anandpur Dham for its commitment to social causes, reflecting the government's inclusive development goals. Located in Madhya Pradesh, the center provides free healthcare, education, and environmental services, mirroring national initiatives like Ayushman Yojna and Jal Jeevan Mission. Modi emphasized 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashoknagar | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:54 IST
Anandpur Dham: Catalyst for Inclusive Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district for its social contributions during an event on Friday. The spiritual and philanthropic center mirrors the government's dedication to inclusive development, offering free medical treatment, modern cow shelter services, and environmental conservation efforts.

Anandpur Dham's initiatives align with national programs such as Ayushman Yojna and Jal Jeevan Mission, freeing the poor from basic survival concerns. Modi emphasized that the center's activities contribute to India's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, sharing the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Highlighting the cultural unity advocated by sages and saints, Modi expressed delight in Anandpur Trust's involvement in cow protection and public service in healthcare and education. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Ram Gaman Path traversing through Madhya Pradesh and praised the center's environmental efforts as complementary to government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025