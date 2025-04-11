EU-India Solar Collaboration: New Era in Renewable Manufacturing

The National Solar Energy Federation of India and SolarPower Europe announced the signing of a new agreement to identify business and financing opportunities in solar manufacturing. This strategic move aims to fortify the ties between the European Union and India, enhancing collaboration amid ongoing global trade uncertainties.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to deepen the existing EU-India partnership in solar manufacturing, creating a diversified and resilient solar supply chain. The collaboration will leverage European technical expertise and India's expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The MoU also addresses regulatory issues and seeks to unlock cooperation with policymakers, opening new market opportunities for European firms while supporting India's solar growth targets. This partnership is part of SolarPower Europe's International Solar Manufacturing Initiative, which encourages joint opportunities in solar manufacturing sectors.

