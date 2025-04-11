Left Menu

EU-India Solar Collaboration: New Era in Renewable Manufacturing

The National Solar Energy Federation of India and SolarPower Europe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen solar manufacturing collaboration. This pact aims to enhance EU-India cooperation, focusing on business, financing, and regulatory opportunities to build a robust and diversified solar supply chain.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:08 IST
The National Solar Energy Federation of India and SolarPower Europe announced the signing of a new agreement to identify business and financing opportunities in solar manufacturing. This strategic move aims to fortify the ties between the European Union and India, enhancing collaboration amid ongoing global trade uncertainties.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to deepen the existing EU-India partnership in solar manufacturing, creating a diversified and resilient solar supply chain. The collaboration will leverage European technical expertise and India's expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The MoU also addresses regulatory issues and seeks to unlock cooperation with policymakers, opening new market opportunities for European firms while supporting India's solar growth targets. This partnership is part of SolarPower Europe's International Solar Manufacturing Initiative, which encourages joint opportunities in solar manufacturing sectors.

