Left Menu

Estonian Navy Seizes Russia-bound Oil Tanker from EU Sanctions List

The Estonian navy seized the Kiwala, an oil tanker on the EU sanctions list, for lacking a valid flag while en route to Russia. Listed for irregular practices, the tanker was flagged from Djibouti, which denies registration. No damage to infrastructure was reported during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:32 IST
Estonian Navy Seizes Russia-bound Oil Tanker from EU Sanctions List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Estonian navy has intercepted an oil tanker, Kiwala, headed for Russia and listed on the EU sanctions registry. The vessel was seized for operating without a valid country flag, a requirement under international law. The action underscores Estonia's vigilant approach to ensuring compliance in the Baltic Sea.

According to MarineTraffic data, the Kiwala bore a Djibouti flag. However, an official from the Estonian Transport Authority confirmed that Djibouti refuted the registration claim. Efforts to contact Djibouti and Russian authorities were unsuccessful. Estonia's Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, emphasized the seriousness of suspicious maritime activities in his social media post.

Estonian Maritime Division director, Kristjan Truu, mentioned that the Kiwala was registered on the EU sanctions list for its risky shipping practices related to Russian oil transport. Extensive naval support was involved in the operation, and no subsea cables were damaged. Investigations are ongoing as Estonia communicates with Djibouti for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025