Estonian Navy Seizes Russia-bound Oil Tanker from EU Sanctions List

The Estonian navy has intercepted an oil tanker, Kiwala, headed for Russia and listed on the EU sanctions registry. The vessel was seized for operating without a valid country flag, a requirement under international law. The action underscores Estonia's vigilant approach to ensuring compliance in the Baltic Sea.

According to MarineTraffic data, the Kiwala bore a Djibouti flag. However, an official from the Estonian Transport Authority confirmed that Djibouti refuted the registration claim. Efforts to contact Djibouti and Russian authorities were unsuccessful. Estonia's Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, emphasized the seriousness of suspicious maritime activities in his social media post.

Estonian Maritime Division director, Kristjan Truu, mentioned that the Kiwala was registered on the EU sanctions list for its risky shipping practices related to Russian oil transport. Extensive naval support was involved in the operation, and no subsea cables were damaged. Investigations are ongoing as Estonia communicates with Djibouti for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)