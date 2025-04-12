India's Hydro-Pumped Storage Surge: A Power-Driven Milestone

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has announced a significant advancement in India's energy storage capacity, with six hydro-pumped storage projects totaling about 7.5 GW receiving approval. This development marks a crucial step in the nation's commitment to modernize energy storage solutions, aligning with its renewable energy targets.

These projects, located across various states including Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, represent a collaborative effort among PSP developers and appraisal organizations such as CWC, GSI, and CSMRS. The CEA plans to approve at least 13 more projects totaling 22 GW by 2025-26, with completion expected by 2030.

The implementation of these projects is set to bolster grid reliability and contribute to India's sustainable energy goals. With private sector investment showing positive trends, India's potential for hydro-pumped storage is expanding rapidly, reaching over 200 GW. The projects promise great investment returns, with assets expected to last 70-80 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)