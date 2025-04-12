Left Menu

India's Hydro-Pumped Storage Surge: A Power-Driven Milestone

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has received approval for six hydro-pumped storage projects totaling 7.5 GW, set for 2024-25. With a goal of 22 GW by 2025-26, these projects aim to enhance India's energy storage capacity significantly, with a focus on renewable energy goals and private sector involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:29 IST
India's Hydro-Pumped Storage Surge: A Power-Driven Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has announced a significant advancement in India's energy storage capacity, with six hydro-pumped storage projects totaling about 7.5 GW receiving approval. This development marks a crucial step in the nation's commitment to modernize energy storage solutions, aligning with its renewable energy targets.

These projects, located across various states including Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, represent a collaborative effort among PSP developers and appraisal organizations such as CWC, GSI, and CSMRS. The CEA plans to approve at least 13 more projects totaling 22 GW by 2025-26, with completion expected by 2030.

The implementation of these projects is set to bolster grid reliability and contribute to India's sustainable energy goals. With private sector investment showing positive trends, India's potential for hydro-pumped storage is expanding rapidly, reaching over 200 GW. The projects promise great investment returns, with assets expected to last 70-80 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025