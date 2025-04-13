Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Expands Cooperative Ventures: From Petrol Pumps to Dairies

Madhya Pradesh's cooperative sector is set for expansion with the introduction of services like petrol pumps and medical stores. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the potential of cooperative societies, aiming to boost milk production to 20% of national output. A subsidy for cattle rearing is also in place to improve farmers' incomes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an expanded role for cooperative societies, allowing them to operate petrol pumps and medical stores, during a state-level cooperative meet.

Yadav emphasized the potential of the cooperative sector, highlighting its role in enhancing milk production and household income. The state aims to increase its contribution to national milk output from 9% to 20%.

Efforts include a subsidy scheme for cattle rearing, and the state government will purchase cow milk directly. An agreement with the National Dairy Development Board has been reached to boost milk production, marking the state's commitment to agricultural progress.

