Arnya RealEstates Invests Rs 130 Crore in Bengaluru Project
Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors plans to invest Rs 130 crore in Casagrand's residential project in South Bengaluru. This marks their second investment following an October 2024 project in Navi Mumbai. Their maiden fund, aiming for Rs 1,000 crore, targets early-stage growth in top Indian cities’ residential real estate sector.
Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors has announced a Rs 130 crore investment in Casagrand's forthcoming residential project in South Bengaluru, marking its second major investment endeavor. The company had previously invested in a project in Navi Mumbai in October 2024, according to a statement released on Monday.
While details of the South Bengaluru project remain undisclosed, Arnya's maiden fund, Arnya Real Estate Fund - Debt, initiated in April 2024, aims to raise a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, with an option to increase by an additional Rs 1,000 crore. The fund focuses on providing early-stage growth capital to the residential real estate sector, targeting Tier 1 developers across India's top eight cities.
Registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund with the Sebi, Arnya strives to build an independent real estate investment management platform that offers solutions across debt, rental, and equity sectors. Founder & CEO Sharad Mittal expressed the fund's commitment to leveraging market expertise and strategic relationships to deliver superior performance and long-term value. The fund has already attracted a diverse group of investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices.
