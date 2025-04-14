Arnya RealEstates Invests Rs 130 Crore in Bengaluru Project

Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors has announced a Rs 130 crore investment in Casagrand's forthcoming residential project in South Bengaluru, marking its second major investment endeavor. The company had previously invested in a project in Navi Mumbai in October 2024, according to a statement released on Monday.

While details of the South Bengaluru project remain undisclosed, Arnya's maiden fund, Arnya Real Estate Fund - Debt, initiated in April 2024, aims to raise a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, with an option to increase by an additional Rs 1,000 crore. The fund focuses on providing early-stage growth capital to the residential real estate sector, targeting Tier 1 developers across India's top eight cities.

Registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund with the Sebi, Arnya strives to build an independent real estate investment management platform that offers solutions across debt, rental, and equity sectors. Founder & CEO Sharad Mittal expressed the fund's commitment to leveraging market expertise and strategic relationships to deliver superior performance and long-term value. The fund has already attracted a diverse group of investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)