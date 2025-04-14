Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Moves Spark European Stock Rally

European shares surged as technology stocks rallied following U.S. President Donald Trump's exclusion of smartphones and computers from China tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed after weeks of market volatility, while chip-related firms and banks saw notable gains. Uncertainty remains around future tariff policies.

14-04-2025
European stocks saw a significant uptick on Monday, driven largely by a rally in technology shares. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exclude smartphones and computers from hefty China tariffs provided a much-needed respite for markets that have faced steep fluctuations recently.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.1% in early trading, rebounding after recording a third consecutive week of losses. Market instability caused by tariff discussions had pulled the index down roughly 12% from its peak.

German, French, Spanish, and UK indexes posted gains, with tech firms like Infineon and ASML seeing increases of up to 4.2%. Despite investor optimism, uncertainty over tariff policies remains as Goldman Sachs adjusts market forecasts downward in response to these dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

