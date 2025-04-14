Trump's Tariff Moves Spark European Stock Rally

European stocks saw a significant uptick on Monday, driven largely by a rally in technology shares. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exclude smartphones and computers from hefty China tariffs provided a much-needed respite for markets that have faced steep fluctuations recently.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.1% in early trading, rebounding after recording a third consecutive week of losses. Market instability caused by tariff discussions had pulled the index down roughly 12% from its peak.

German, French, Spanish, and UK indexes posted gains, with tech firms like Infineon and ASML seeing increases of up to 4.2%. Despite investor optimism, uncertainty over tariff policies remains as Goldman Sachs adjusts market forecasts downward in response to these dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)