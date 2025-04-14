India Powers Up: Modi's Energy and Infrastructure Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant strides in India's power production, inaugurating an ultra-modern thermal power unit to boost Haryana's energy supply. Additionally, efforts in organic waste management and infrastructure development were highlighted, including a biogas plant and a new bypass to enhance regional connectivity.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's advancements in electricity generation since 2014, contrasting it with past blackouts. He emphasized doubling in power production and ongoing electricity exports.
At a ceremony for an 800-MW thermal power unit at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Plant, Modi praised Haryana's development under the BJP's governance. The plant, spanning 233 acres and valued around Rs 8,470 crore, is set for completion in 2029, aiming to ensure unlimited electricity statewide.
Furthering the 'Gobardhan' initiative, Modi initiated a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur, expected by 2027, for sustainable waste management. Additionally, he inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass, a Rs 1,070 crore project promising quicker travel and increased economic activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
