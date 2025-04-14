Left Menu

Markets Rebound Amid Tariff Exemptions and Uncertainty

Major global stock markets surged after the U.S. exempted certain tech products from tariffs, though gains were limited due to ongoing trade uncertainty. Analysts remain cautious, emphasizing the broader risks. Key economic indicators and earnings reports, including U.S. retail sales and Chinese GDP, are anticipated this week.

Updated: 14-04-2025 14:21 IST
Markets Rebound Amid Tariff Exemptions and Uncertainty
Major global stock indexes saw a rise across Europe and Asia on Monday as the United States exempted smartphones and computers from its tariff list. However, the upbeat momentum was tempered as President Donald Trump signaled more tariffs were forthcoming, particularly targeting semiconductors in the week ahead.

The exemption, which covers 20 product types and 23% of U.S. imports from China, was initially seen as a positive move for manufacturers. Despite this, the persistent uncertainty continues to exert downward pressure on the U.S. dollar and government bonds, leaving investors wary of the long-term economic landscape.

As markets await key earnings from major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, the focus remains on economic data releases. These include U.S. retail sales and Chinese GDP figures, alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech addressing potential rate cuts amidst recent treasury market strains.

